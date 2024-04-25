Takam Anju Appointed Director Of Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

In a significant development in Arunachal’s fashion scene, Ms. Takam Anju, the esteemed Chairperson of Miss Capital, has been appointed as the Director of Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh.

This appointment, marks a pivotal moment for both Ms. Anju and aspiring young women in the state.

Renowned for her contributions to the fashion realm, Ms. Anju’s appointment is a testament to her dedication and expertise in the field.

Having garnered accolades both nationally and globally, she brings a wealth of experience and vision to her new role.

The appointment is poised to unlock numerous opportunities not only for Ms. Anju but also for aspiring young women across Arunachal Pradesh who aspire to pursue careers in the fashion industry.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Ms. Anju, highlighting her instrumental role in elevating the state’s presence on the fashion stage.