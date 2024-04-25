Tripura BJP Issues Show Cause Notice to VP Patal Kanya Jamatia for Alleged Remarks Against TIPRA Motha Supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 25, 2024: The Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken disciplinary action against its vice president, Patal Kanya Jamatia, over purported remarks made against a key allied party leader.

The move comes in response to Jamatia’s verbal attack on Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the founder of TIPRA Motha, where he referred to him as a “nautanki baaz”. Jamatia’s criticism questioned Debbarma’s authority to target the BJP’s vice president despite his affiliation with the party.

Jamatia further accused Debbarma of fostering divisions within Tripura along communal, political, and ethnic lines since his arrival in the state. Issuing an ultimatum, Jamatia demanded an apology from Debbarma to the indigenous ‘Tiprasa’ community for his alleged “divide and rule” tactics. Additionally, he insisted that Debbarma commit to refraining from pursuing such divisive agendas in the future, or face a potential withdrawal of support.

Responding to these developments, the BJP’s general secretary Bipin Debbarma issued a formal show cause notice to Jamatia. The notice highlighted concerns that Jamatia’s actions, including addressing a press conference without proper authorization and making remarks against an allied party leader, could lead to confusion, especially on the cusp of the Lok Sabha Elections-2024.

The notice, as directed by the Pradesh BJP President, requires Jamatia to provide an explanation for her conduct within five days of receiving the letter. Failure to do so may result in further disciplinary action being taken against her for violating party discipline.