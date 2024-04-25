Tripura: BSF Jawan Found Dead in Moving Vehicle at Kanchanpur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 25, 2024: In a shocking incident that has sent ripples across Tripura’s Kanchanpur sub-division in North Tripura district, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was found dead in a moving vehicle late last night. The jawan, identified as 28-year-old Rakshe Nagesh Keshab, was reportedly shot by his own service rifle.

The incident took place around 11 PM, as the BSF personnel were returning to their camp after completing an election road march. The vehicle was on the ISBT road in Kanchanpur when Keshab was shot. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, with authorities yet to confirm whether it was a case of suicide or if foul play was involved.

Keshab, a resident of Maharashtra, was serving in the C-Company of the 199 Battalion of the BSF. His sudden death has left his colleagues and the local community in shock.

Upon finding the incident, the police were immediately alerted and arrived at the scene. Keshab’s body was recovered from the vehicle and transported to Kanchanpur sub-divisional hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of Keshab’s death. As of now, no further details have been released. The incident has cast a somber shadow over the area, with residents and fellow BSF personnel awaiting answers.