Tripura: Vote in East Seat on April 26; 13.96 Lakh Including Over 16k Bru Electorates to Exercise Franchise

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 25, 2024: Ahead of the upcoming elections in the Tripura East parliamentary constituency, election officials have reassured the public that all necessary measures have been taken to guarantee a fair and tranquil electoral process. Scheduled for Friday, this constituency is set for its second and final phase of voting.

A significant electorate of 13.96 lakh voters, comprising 7.02 lakh males, 6.94 lakh females, and 13 transgender individuals, are eligible to participate in the electoral process. Among them, 38,245 fall within the 18-19 age bracket, with an additional 4,678 categorized as service voters and 8,942 aged above 85 years old.

In this electoral battle, BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma will face off against INDIA bloc nominee Rajendra Reang, a former CPIM MLA, in what promises to be a closely watched contest.

The constituency boasts 1,664 polling stations across 30 assembly segments, including 61 designated as model polling stations and 67 managed by women. Notably, 16,260 Bru voters, settled in various locations, will also participate in the parliamentary constituency’s electoral process.

Ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections, authorities have equipped all polling centers with basic facilities such as drinking water, power supply, ramps for the specially-abled voters, toilets, and sheds.

According to Returning Officer (RO) Saju Waheed A, preparations are in full swing with approximately 60 percent of polling parties already dispatched to their designated booths with necessary election materials, including EVMs and VVPATs. Security measures have been beefed up to guarantee the integrity of the process, with arrangements for live webcasting in all 1,664 polling stations.

Amidst the preparations, election officials have addressed 14 out of 18 complaints received from various political parties, reaffirming their commitment to a smooth and transparent electoral process.