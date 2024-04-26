Assam: Voter Turnout Stands At 9.71% Till 9 AM In 2nd Phase Of LS Elections Today

NET Web Desk

In the ongoing 2nd phase of Lok Sabha Elections in Assam, polling is underway in five parliamentary constituencies today.

However, the initial hours have seen a modest turnout with an estimated 9.71% of voters casting their ballots as of 9 a.m.

Among the constituencies, Diphu (ST) has recorded the highest polling rate at 14.13%, closely followed by Darrang-Udalguri at 11.12%.

Karimganj and Nagaon have witnessed 9.61% and 9.07% voter participation, respectively, while Silchar lags behind with only 5.49% turnout.

Notable figures, Assam Minister for Excise, Transport, and Fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya, alongside his Congress rival Surya Kanta Sarkar in Silchar (SC) reportedly exercised their franchise.

Furthermore, Congress candidate Joyram Engleng has cast his vote in Diphu (ST), and sitting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has participated in the electoral process in Nagaon.

A total of sixty-one candidates are contesting in this phase across the five constituencies.

As the day progresses, authorities remain hopeful for increased voter participation.