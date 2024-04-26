Impressive 80.32% Voter Turnout in 2-East Tripura Lok Sabha Seat; Around 1700 Electorates Boycott Vote

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 26, 2024: The 2-East Tripura parliamentary constituency on Friday witnessed an impressive voter turnout of 80.32 percent till 8 PM. This robust participation underscores the vibrant democratic spirit of the Lok Sabha seat.

The East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency went to the polls on Friday, with voting commencing from 7 am. The day was largely peaceful, with only a few isolated incidents reported. The constituency boasts a total of 13,96,761 registered voters, including 11,012 Divyang voters, 8,942 voters above the age of 85, and 4,678 service voters.

In an early morning exercise of democracy, voters above 85 years of age and Divyang voters were seen casting their votes door-to-door. The polling stations opened for general voters from 7 am. Despite the official voting deadline being 5 pm, many polling stations continued to accept votes well beyond this time. All voters who were in line at the polling stations by 5 pm were allowed to cast their votes.

The day was marked by a festive mood as voters of all ages turned out to participate in the democratic process. A first-time voter shared his experience with the media, expressing that despite the long wait in the heat, the feeling of casting his vote for the first time was exhilarating.

Senior citizens also displayed their enthusiasm for the democratic process, standing in long queues to cast their votes. One elderly voter, after exercising his democratic rights, expressed his hope for the overall development of the country.

However, the day was not without its challenges. Several polling stations reported EVM malfunctions, causing delays in voting and leading to discomfort for voters in the abnormal heat. Despite these issues, the voter turnout was impressive, with 80.32 percent of voters casting their votes by 5 pm. Voting continued in many polling stations even after this time.

Meanwhile, electorates in some areas across the 2-East Tripura parliamentary constituency boycotted the voting process. Areas such as Ampi, Raima Valley, and Pecharthal saw no participation. According to sources from the CEO’s office, a total of 1,700 voters abstained from voting on Friday.

Despite these challenges, the overall mood remained festive as voters turned out in large numbers to exercise their democratic rights.