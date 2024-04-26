Mhachilo Yanthan Tops Nagaland Board’s HSLC Examination, Scores 98.83%

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the provisional results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) for the year 2024, today.

The results were reportedly unveiled this afternoon.

Mhachilo Yanthan, a student of Christian Higher Secondary School Dimapur tops HSLC examination 2024 under NBSE securing 98.83 per cent.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed his heartfelt congratulations to all successful candidates and also extended words of encouragement to those who did not succeed, urging them to persist in their efforts towards a successful future.

Notably, NBSE HSLC examination was conducted from 13th to 23rd February.