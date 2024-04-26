Mizoram’s Nine-Year-Old Joseph Honored With SEL Foundation Award For Cleaning His Village

NET Web Desk

Joseph Lalrinfela, a nine-year-old resident of South Hlimen near Aizawl, Mizoram, has been awarded the first ‘SEL Foundation Award for Clean and Green Earth.’

The prestigious accolade, presented by the Tripura environment, forests, and climate change department in Aizawl on Monday, coincided with the global observance of ‘Earth Day’ under the theme ‘Planet vs Plastic.’

The chairperson of the SEL Foundation and esteemed environmental activist, Saizampuii Sailo, commended young Joseph’s unwavering commitment to maintaining cleanliness in his village and the adjacent Lalsavunga Park, a popular destination for families and couples.

Lalrinfela’s efforts, particularly in addressing the pervasive issue of plastic waste left behind by visitors, earned him admiration and respect from the community.

Sailo remarked on Lalrinfela’s proactive approach, noting that the young environmentalist took it upon himself to clean not only the park but also the streets near his home, without any external prompting.

The award, which includes a commendation and a cash prize of Rs 25,000, serves as a testament to Lalrinfela’s exemplary dedication and serves as an inspiration to others to take action in safeguarding the environment for future generations.