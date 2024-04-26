Satyam Kumar Jaiswal Tops Nagaland Board’s HSSLC Examination Commerce Stream, Scores 98.40%

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the provisional results for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for the year 2024 along with HSLC today.

The results were unveiled this afternoon, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of thousands of students across the state.

In the HSSLC Commerce stream, Satyam Kumar Jaiswal from Holy Cross Hr. Sec. School, Dimapur, emerged as the topper with an impressive score of 98.40 percent.

Additionally, in arts stream, Keletsole Mekro emerged topper with 97.40 per cent.

Narola Imsong topped the science stream with 96.20 per cent.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio taking to his official social media handles write, “Congratulations to all who’ve cleared HSLC & HSSLC exam under NBSE. Your hard work has helped you reach an important milestone in your academic journey. Best wishes for a successful future. I encourage those who have failed not to give up, but to strive with persistence.”

Notably, a total of 40,047 candidates from across Nagaland had enrolled for the HSLC and HSSLC examinations, which were conducted from 13th to 23rd February for HSLC and from 12th February till 6th March for HSSLC.