Second Phase Of Lok Sabha Election Begins In Northeast’s Assam, Manipur, And Tripura

NET Web Desk

The voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections across 88 constituencies spread over 13 states commenced today.

On the northeastern region, polling is underway in three states viz Assam, Manipur and Tripura.

In Assam, polling is underway in five Lok Sabha constituencies, namely Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Silchar, and Karimganj.

A total of 61 candidates are contesting in these constituencies, with prominent figures such as Pradyut Bordoloi of the Congress and Dilip Saikia of the BJP vying for victory.

Meanwhile, in Manipur, the fate of four candidates will be decided in the Manipur Outer Lok Sabha seat, which spans across 13 assembly segments in 8 districts.

In Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, a multi-cornered contest awaits, with nine candidates in the fray.

Across the 13 states, nearly 16 crore voters are expected to cast their ballots in 1.67 lakh polling stations.

Notable candidates in today’s elections include Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, BJP’s Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and actor-turned-politicians Hema Malini and Arun Govil.

The third phase of the election is scheduled for May 7, with the counting of votes slated for June 4.