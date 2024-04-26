Voter Enthusiasm High as East Tripura Records 54.98% Turnout till 1 PM

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 26, 2024: As citizens exercise their democratic rights, polling in the East Tripura parliamentary constituency proceeds smoothly, with voters displaying enthusiasm despite stringent security measures.

Data from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) reveals that as of 1 pm, voter turnout in East Tripura stands at 54.98 percent, with long queues forming at polling stations across the constituency.

Commencing at 7 am, the voting process across all polling stations within the East Tripura seat has been underway without any reported disturbances. While allegations of unfair practices have been raised by some INDI Bloc leaders at select booths, overall voting remains peaceful.

Prominent figures including Minister Santana Chakma, Minister Tinku Roy, Congress MLA Birajit Sinha, BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarman, and INDI Bloc candidate Rajendra Reang have exercised their right to vote alongside other leaders in their respective polling stations.