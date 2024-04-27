All 30 Students Of Oil India Super 30 Itanagar Qualify JEE Mains-2024

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable feat, all 30 students enrolled in the Itanagar unit of the Oil India Super 30 have qualified in the IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains-2024.

The coaching programme, an initiative of the Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership, sponsored by Oil India Limited, offers free residential coaching to economically marginalised students aiming to crack the prestigious IIT JEE.

The selected students undergo rigorous training for 11 months, preparing diligently for the JEE, under the guidance of dedicated mentors and educators.

According to a release by the Super 30 unit, the recent results of the JEE Mains-2024 underscore the effectiveness of this approach, with all 30 students securing qualifying scores.

Furthermore, students from the programme have consistently performed exceptionally well, achieving more than 90 percentile scores in both the January and April sessions of the examination.

Notably, in 2023, 29 out of 30 students qualified for the advanced JEE.

Expressing confidence in maintaining this outstanding record, the Super 30 Itanagar unit anticipates similar achievements in the upcoming year.

As this programme prepares for its next session, applications for selection exams are currently being accepted through the CSRL website until 12th May, according to the release.

This initiative stands as a beacon of hope in the face of economic challenges, for aspiring students.