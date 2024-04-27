Jennifer Lalrinzuali Renthlei Crowned Miss Mizoram 2024

NET Web Desk

Jennifer Lalrinzuali Renthlei emerged victorious as Miss Mizoram 2024 in the grand finale held on April 26th.

‘Miss Mizoram’ is reportedly state’s biggest and prestigious beauty pageant, celebrating the epitome of beauty and grace.

Competing alongside an array of remarkable contestants, Jennifer Lalrinzuali Renthlei dazzled the judges and secured the coveted title.

The first runner-up position was clinched by Evelyn Zachhingpuii, while Rebecca Zothanpuii secured the second runner-up title.

The top five finalists, including Lalhmingsangi, Lalrinhlui, and others, showcased exceptional beauty and talent throughout the competition.

During the subtitle night held on April 23rd, contestants showcased their unique qualities and talents.

Jennifer Lalrinzuali shone brightly, winning titles such as Miss Rampwalk and Miss Photogenic, further solidifying her dominance in the competition.

Evelyn Zachhingpuii was celebrated for her exceptional personality, earning the title of Miss Personality.

In addition to subtitles, special recognitions were also awarded during the event.

Lalhmingsangi was honored as the People’s Choice, while Lalrinhlui’s radiant skin earned her the title of Miss Beautiful Skin and Jennifer Zothanzuali was honoured as Miss Congeniality.

The pageant not only showcased beauty but also celebrated talent and diversity.

As the curtains draw to a close on Miss Mizoram 2024, Jennifer Lalrinzuali Renthlei embarks on a new journey, representing the essence of Mizoram with grace and elegance.