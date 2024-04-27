Nagaland: Kohima District Emerges As Top Performer Among Government Schools In HSLC Exam

NET Web Desk

As the results are out for Nagaland Board of School Education’s HSLC Examination 2024, Kohima district emerged as the top performer among government schools, achieving a remarkable 67 percent pass rate.

Tseminyu and Phek districts followed closely, securing 61 percent and 60 percent pass rates, respectively.

However, Shamator district is at the bottom with 3 percent.

In respect of private schools, Tseminyu district is at the top with a pass percentage of 93 percent followed by Kohima and Mokokchung at 90 percent.

Of the 22 candidates under the category of Children with Special Needs, 12 of them qualified the examination.

They reportedly appeared the HSLC examination with exceptions like extra time, exemption of examination fees, scribe, use of laptop etc.

Meanwhile, there are three toppers from Government Higher Secondary Schools in the Merit list at the HSSLC Examination 2024 in Arts stream from Mayangnokcha Government Hr. Sec. School, Mokokchung, Government Hr. Sec. School, Chumoukedima and Bautüng Government Hr. Sec. School, Longleng in Rank 5(a), Rank 5(c) and Rank 8 respectively.

NBSE declared the HSLC and HSSLC examinations 2024 yesterday, on 26th April.