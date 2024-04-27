Northeast United Football Club To Host Selection Trials In Arunachal Pradesh And Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

In an exciting development for aspiring footballers in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, Northeast United FC, a prominent club in the Indian Super League (ISL), has announced its plans to scout for young talent in the region.

The initiative aims to identify promising players for both the U-17 and reserve teams of Northeast United FC.

In association with the Meghalaya Football Association, Northeast United FC will be conducting trials in Meghalaya for players born between January 1, 2008, and December 31, 2009, for the U-17 team, and those born between January 1, 2004, and December 31, 2007, for the reserve team.

The trials are scheduled as follows:

Date & Reporting Timings: April 28th (U-17: 7 AM), April 29th (Reserve Team: 1 PM), April 30th (Final Round: 1 PM) Venue: Polo Artificial Ground, Shillong

Additionally, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, Northeast United FC will also be hosting trials in Arunachal Pradesh.

The trials are open to players meeting the same age criteria as in Meghalaya and will take place on the following dates:

Dates & Timings: May 3rd, May 4th, and May 5th (Reporting Time: 7 AM) Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh

Players interested in participating in the trials are required to carry a copy of their birth certificate along with the registration form.

The registration form can be downloaded by scanning the QR code provided in the promotional material.

With the trials set to unfold against the backdrop of the scenic landscapes of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, anticipation is high as aspiring footballers gear up to seize this opportunity and make their mark on the field.