On CM Dr Manik Saha’s Initiative, Water & Fruits Distributed in Agartala City Amid Heatwave Alert

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 27, 2024: In response to the severe heatwave warning issued by the Meteorological Department, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha took proactive measures to alleviate the effects of the scorching temperatures on the populace. On Saturday, amidst soaring temperatures and concerns for public health, the Chief Minister lead an initiative to distribute essential supplies of water and fruits to the citizens along the route to IGM Chowmuhani.

The Meteorological Department had earlier cautioned residents about the anticipated surge in temperatures across various parts of the state. This weather advisory prompted the state government to urge citizens to prioritize their well-being and take necessary precautions against the extreme heat.

To safeguard the health of students, the state government also announced a four-day holiday, aiming to shield them from the potentially hazardous conditions.

As the day progressed, additional efforts to provide relief from the oppressive heat were witnessed across the state. Rajib Bhattacharya, the state BJP president, participated in the distribution of refreshing cold drink sherbet, organized by Ward 31 of Banmalipur Mandal No. 9 of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Furthermore, Mayor Dipak Majumder actively contributed to the initiative by distributing cold drink sherbet to pedestrians on behalf of Ward No. 20.

Meanwhile, MLA Tafajjal Hossain of the Boxanagar assembly constituency initiated a unique social program in collaboration with the Bharatiya Janata Party, aimed at alleviating the heat distress in the Boxanagar mandal. The program took place at Boxanagar Old Motor Stand where cold drinks and lemon juice were distributed among passengers traveling on coaches from Sonamura and Agartala. MLA Hossain personally distributed these refreshments to school and college students, as well as pedestrian shop traders. In total, around three hundred pedestrians and passengers benefited from the initiative.

These collective endeavors underscored a unified approach towards mitigating the adverse effects of the ongoing heatwave, emphasizing the importance of community engagement and leadership in times of crisis.

Despite the challenging conditions posed by the heatwave, the coordinated efforts led by governmental and community leaders reflect a commitment to the welfare and safety of the populace.