Arunachal: Dibang Valley Gets Its First-Ever Turf Football Ground

NET Web Desk

Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora has inaugurated the first-ever turf football ground in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The ground is reportedly situated in Anguli village and has been named the A2 Kickoff Turf Arena. It marks a significant milestone in the region’s sports infrastructure.

Proprietor Agni Mihu expressed gratitude to Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi and Anini MLA Mopi Mihu for their indispensable support in making the project a reality.

The youth affairs department provided the turf for the ground, underlining the collaborative efforts between the government and local stakeholders.

To mark the occasion, a friendly football match was organized between Team DC and Team ZPC, attracting dignitaries such as ZPC Theko Tayu and SP Ringu Ngupok.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, lauded the initiative, emphasizing its role in fostering sports talent in the region.

He commended the Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs, Shri Abu Tayeng, Director of Youth Affairs Shri Ramesh Linggi, and local representative of Anini, Shri Mopi Mihu, for their proactive involvement.

The inauguration of the turf football ground signifies a significant step forward in promoting sports and providing a platform for enthusiasts to hone their skills, says Mein.

It is expected to catalyse further development in sports infrastructure across Arunachal Pradesh.