Arunachal: Former SIC Gumjum Haider Conferred Doctorate By World Human Rights Protection Commission

NET Web Desk

The Chairman of Dream for United Arunachal, Gumjum Haider, has been conferred with a Doctorate by the esteemed World Human Rights Protection Commission (WHRPC).

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Gumjum Haider, acknowledging his exceptional contributions to society and conveyed best wishes for his future endeavours.

Echoing similar sentiments, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his congratulations to Gumjum Haider, highlighting his exemplary commitment to human rights advocacy.

As the former State Information Commissioner and current Chairman of Dream for United Arunachal, Haider’s achievements resonate deeply with the state, evoking a sense of pride and admiration.

The conferment of this prestigious honor underscores Gumjum Haider’s significant contributions to social welfare and human rights protection, serving as a beacon of inspiration for individuals across Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.