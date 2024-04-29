EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar Addresses Interactive Session On Northeast India’s Integration With Southeast Asia And Japan

NET Web Desk

The Northeast Students Cell at Kirori Mal College organized an engaging session as part of its Annual Flagship Event, Northeast India Cultural Fest (8THNICIA), where Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the esteemed Minister of External Affairs, Government of India, addressed attendees on the topic of “Northeast India’s Integration with Southeast Asia and Japan: Balancing Economic Ties and Ecological Conservation.”

The event, held today in New Delhi, aimed to explore avenues for fostering stronger economic ties while preserving the ecological integrity of Northeast India, Southeast Asia, and Japan.

Dr. Jaishankar, in his address reportedly spoke about Northeast India’s connect with Southeast Asia and Japan.

He also said that Modi Sarkar’s initiatives have benefitted the North East immensely.

Moreover, he expressed confidence that the government’s continued efforts under Modi 3.0 would further propel the developmental journey of the region.

Furthermore, EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar underscored that India has enormous potential, which is still vastly unrealized and mentioned that the country organised the G20 for integrated development.

“Glad to join the Northeast Festival at Kirori Mal College today in New Delhi,” writes Jaishankar on X.