ECI Directs To Conduct Repolling At 6 Polling Stations In Outer Manipur On April 30

Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed to conduct re-polling in six Polling Stations of the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency on the 30th of April from 7 AM to 4 PM.

Reportedly, unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station and voting could not be completed at another due to “threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants”.

Following this, the ECI declared the polls conducted at these six polling stations on the 26th of April in the second phase of Lok Sabha Election, 2024 as void.

The polling Stations are five in the Ukhrul

district and one in the Senapati district.

As per reports, around 76.06 per cent of 4.84 lakh voters exercised their franchise during polling in 13 assembly segments of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 26.