Heatwave Forces Extension of School Holidays in Tripura Till May 01

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 29, 2024: As the heatwave continues to grip the state of Tripura, the government has taken measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students. In a memo issued on Sunday, the Tripura’s School Education department has extended the closure of schools for an additional three days.

According to a notification issued by the department, “In continuation of the earlier Memo… dated 23.04.2024, due to perpetuation of scorching heat wave throughout the state, it has been decided that all the Government & Government Aided Schools under Education (School) Department, Govt. of Tripura, Schools under TTAADC and Privately Managed Schools will remain closed for three more days w.e.f. 29/04/2024 to 01/05/2024.”

This decision comes after the state government had initially declared a four-day holiday starting from April 24 to mitigate the effects of the prevailing heat spell.

The notification also emphasizes the importance of precautionary measures, advising citizens to avoid exposure to direct sunlight and to stay hydrated. Farmers have been urged to ensure proper shelter and ventilation for their livestock, particularly during the hottest hours of the day.

The weather department has forecasted a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius for the next 24 hours in the state. On Sunday, the maximum temperature recorded was 37.6 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature at 28.2 degrees Celsius.

As the heatwave persists, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and take necessary steps to safeguard the health and safety of the public, particularly vulnerable groups such as children and livestock.