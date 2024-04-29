Indian Olympic Association’s President PT Usha Pledges Support for Tripura’s Sports Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 29, 2024: In a significant move to boost the Olympic movement in India, the President of the Indian Olympic Association, Padmashri PT Usha, convened a pivotal meeting with representatives from state Olympic associations across the country. The assembly took place at the New Delhi Olympic Bhavan, marking a concerted effort to discuss the progress and development of sports in various states.

The gathering saw the participation of key officials from Tripura, including the Advisory Committee Chairman of the Tripura Olympic Association, Ratan Saha, General Secretary Sujit Roy, and Assistant Secretary Liton Roy on Monday. The agenda focused on the upcoming National Games and the crucial matter of voting rights for state Olympic Associations.

In a special address to the assembly, Padmashri PT Usha highlighted the issues faced by Tripura in the Olympic Movement. With a firm commitment to resolving these challenges, PT Usha assured that discussions with high-level officials, including the state government and the Chief Minister, would commence promptly. The aim is to implement measures that serve the best interests of the athletes and the state’s sporting community.

The Tripura Olympic Association expressed optimism that the longstanding difficulties faced by the association would soon be alleviated. This optimism is buoyed by the fact that, for the first time since 2008, the Tripura Olympics has received a letter of recognition from the Indian Olympic Association, a gesture of goodwill facilitated by Ratan Saha.

In parallel efforts, officials from the Tripura Olympic Association engaged in talks with the Athletics Federation to advocate for the athletic community of Tripura, ensuring they receive the support and resources necessary to thrive. Additionally, a crucial meeting with the Ministry of Sports Youth Affairs was held at Shastri Bhavan in New Delhi. During this meeting, officials presented a detailed account of the challenges hindering the enhancement of sports standards in Tripura.

The Government of India has pledged its full support to address these concerns, with assurances that all necessary steps will be taken to expedite a resolution. Sujit Roy, General Secretary of the Tripura Olympic Association, shared these developments in a press release, signaling a new chapter in the state’s Olympic journey.