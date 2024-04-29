Nagaland: Temporary Shutdown Relaxed On 29th April In Dimapur And Chümoukedima

NET Web Desk

Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has decided to provide a window period by opening all business establishments in Dimapur today from 12 noon to 6 pm.

The DCCI said, on the request of the Naga Council Dimapur and Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s, it has decided to provide a window period to facilitate and provide relief to the citizens of Dimapur.

However, if there is no positive response from the state government to DCCI’s charter of demands, then the indefinite shutter down will resume from April 30 onwards.

Meanwhile, in response to the CNCCI call for an indefinite shutdown to protest ongoing issues such as multiple taxation, intimidation, and harassment faced by Business Community, Chümoukedima Chamber of Commerce & Trade Association (CCCTA) has reiterated its support.

However, considering the well-being of the general public, CCCTA has decided to temporarily relax the shutdown for one day on April 29 to allow the public to purchase essential commodities.

The indefinite shutdown initiated by CNCCI will resume from April 30, 2024, until further updates are provided.

CCCTA expressed gratitude to residents of Chümoukedima for their support and understanding of the cause, despite inconveniences.

It further urged the public to continue joining hands in the fight against injustice.