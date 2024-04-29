Narcotic Substances Worth Rs 1.72 Lakh Seized in Agartala Railway Station; Four Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 29, 2024: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities recovered 345 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup from Agartala railway station in a coordinated operation between the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). The market value of the confiscated Eskuf is estimated to be around Rs 1,72,500.

Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officials mobilized to intercept suspected individuals arriving from outside the state. As a result, four youths were apprehended and subsequently searched, leading to the discovery of the illicit substance.

The arrested individuals, identified as Uma Shankar Singh (30), Abhishek Kumar (24), Bijendra Kumar (25), and Nikesh Kumar (19), all hailing from Bihar, have been handed over to the court for further legal proceedings.

The successful operation underscores the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb the spread of narcotics and uphold public safety.