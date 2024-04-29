Notice Served to BJP MLA Yadav Lal Nath for Mishandling BLO & FIR Lodged against Party’s North District President

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 29, 2024: Tripura’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and the party’s district president have come under scrutiny for their alleged involvement in separate incidents of assault during the polling process for the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency.

According to an official statement released on Monday, the District Election Officer has served a notice to BJP MLA Yadav Lal Nath of the Bagabassa Assembly constituency. Nath stands accused of reportedly manhandling a booth level officer (BLO) at a polling booth in North Tripura district on April 26.

Detailing the incident, the official explained, “The BJP MLA and his associates allegedly entered the booth under Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency and manhandled BLO Chinmoy Das during the polling process.”

The District Election Officer, Debapriya Bardhan, has taken action, issuing a notice to MLA Yadav Lal Nath, demanding an explanation for his actions. The notice highlights the violation of Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines and the alleged assault on the BLO.

In a separate incident on the same day, an FIR has been lodged against BJP’s North Tripura district president, Kajal Das, and his followers. They are accused of thrashing a presiding officer at the same polling booth.

An eyewitness described the scene, stating, “A good number of voters were seen scattered in front of the booth under the Bagbassa Assembly segment around 5 pm. Kajal Das, accompanied by his followers, allegedly forced the presiding officer out of the booth and thrashed him.”

Confirming the action taken, the official mentioned, “An FIR has been lodged against the attackers, including Kajal Das, for assaulting a presiding officer. Notices have been issued to the accused individuals by the authority of Kadamtala police station, and an investigation is currently underway.”

These incidents have sparked concerns regarding the conduct of political representatives during the electoral process and have prompted authorities to ensure strict adherence to election protocols.