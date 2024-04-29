Tripura Leader Supriya Das Datta Gets Prestigious Invitation to Attend UNFPA Event in USA

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 29, 2024: Supriya Das Datta, Chairperson of the Sepahijala Zilla Parishad, has been extended a prestigious invitation to participate in an event hosted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in the United States. This gathering aims to spotlight the pivotal role of women in local governance across India, recognizing Supriya’s unwavering commitment and achievements as an elected leader.

Set for May 3rd at the UN Secretariat building, the event forms part of the Commission for Population and Development (CPD). Its overarching theme, “Localizing the SDGs: Women in Local Governance in India, Lead the Way,” underscores the vital contribution of women in advancing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the grassroots level.

Supriya Das Datta’s participation holds significant weight, representing not only her constituency but also the broader narrative of women’s empowerment in India. She joins a three-member delegation from India, alongside elected women representatives from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, showcasing the diversity of efforts driving positive change across the nation.

The formal invitation, signed by Andrea M. Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative, and Country Director Bhutan, highlights the importance of Supriya’s presence on this global platform. It acknowledges her tireless advocacy for education, particularly for girls, and her efforts to enhance women’s participation in rural economies, exemplified by initiatives like the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Supriya sees the invitation as validation of her impactful work since assuming office. Her dedication to her constituents and women’s rights has garnered national and international attention, culminating in this invitation to share insights and experiences on a global stage.

As she prepares for the journey, Supriya remains focused on her responsibilities. Before departing, she will make necessary preparations in New Delhi, ensuring she can effectively represent her constituency and contribute meaningfully to the UNFPA event. Her participation underscores the pivotal role of women in local governance, emphasizing the importance of their inclusion in decision-making processes at all levels.