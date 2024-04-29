Tripura: Tragic Death of Eight-Year-Old Boy Caught in Swing Mishap at Belonia

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 29, 2024: In a heart-wrenching incident, an eight-year-old boy named Satyajit Rudra Pal met with a fatal accident while playing on a swing. The incident took place at his residence in the Chittamara Puran Bazar area under Belonia police station of South Tripura district on Monday around 2 pm.

According to reports, Satyajit was playing on a swing constructed with plastic rope, which was tied to a tree in the backyard of his house. Family members stated that the child’s demise occurred as he accidentally twisted his neck while enjoying himself on the swing.

Eyewitnesses from the household recounted that Satyajit had been sitting with his uncle (referred to as Jethu) and engaged with a mobile device just moments before the tragic incident. Allegedly, difficulties arose while he was on the swing after he had interacted with the mobile device. Following a frantic search, family members discovered Satyajit entangled in the swing, prompting immediate cries for help.

Upon hearing the distress calls, neighbours rushed to the scene to assist. Satyajit was promptly extricated from the swing, but it was too late. Rushed to Belonia sub-divisional hospital, medical professionals on duty examined him and unfortunately declared him deceased.

This heartbreaking incident has left the community in mourning, serving as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and safety, especially when children are at play.