Arunachal Pradesh Gets Its First Female Bus Conductor, Tungam Riba

NET Web Desk

Arunachal’s Tungam Riba has made history as the state’s first female bus conductor.

Hailing from Old Dari Village in Leparada district, Riba’s journey to breaking stereotypes and fostering self-reliance has captured the admiration of the nation.

With a Bachelor of Arts degree and employed as a contingent staff at Arunachal State University in Pasighat, her story serves as a beacon of inspiration for countless others.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his pride and extended heartfelt congratulations to Riba for her remarkable achievement, breaking stereotypes.

He lauded her for inspiring feat and conveyed best wishes for her new journey.