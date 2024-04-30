BJP Leaders, MLAs & Yuva Morcha Launch Extensive Relief Mission in Tripura, Distributing Essential Supplies Amid Intense Heatwave

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 30, 2024: BJP leaders and MLAs along with karyakartas of the Yuva Morcha have initiated a large-scale relief effort throughout the state of Tripura amid intense heatwave. They are distributing cold drinking water, watermelons, and fruits among the general populace.

Mayor Dipak Majumdar of Agartala Municipal Corporation took proactive measures to alleviate the plight of cleaning workers. Displaying compassion, he distributed cold drinking water, towel caps, and watermelons to the cleaning staff enduring the scorching heat on Tuesday.

The event took place at the premises of AD Nagar school, where Mayor Majumdar emphasized the necessity of addressing the severe weather conditions prevailing in the state. He recognized the unwavering commitment of sanitation workers who persevere in their duties despite the oppressive heatwave.

“Agartala and the entire state are engulfed in intense heat,” Mayor Majumdar observed. “Despite the adversities, the sanitation workers of the municipal corporation remain steadfast in their responsibilities. It’s incumbent upon us to offer them respite from this stifling heat.”

Alongside today’s relief efforts, Mayor Majumdar unveiled plans for a large-scale blood donation camp slated for tomorrow in Ramnagar. The initiative aims to tackle the acute shortage of blood supply and cater to the pressing medical needs of the state.

In Salema under Dhalai district, the BJP Yuva Morcha set up a special camp at Salema Bazar, where cold drinks and watermelons were distributed among pedestrians struggling under the scorching sun. The special camp was graced by the presence of the MLA of Surma assembly constituency Swapna Das Pal along with other BJP karyakartas.

“With temperatures soaring, we wanted to do our bit to help people beaten down by this extreme heat. The cold drinks and watermelons provided much-needed refreshment to pedestrians,” said a Yuva Morcha karyakarta.

Matabari MLA and BJP Gomati District president Abhishek Debroy along with karyakartas at Booth No. 32 commenced a drive to distribute cold drinking water to the public starting on Tuesday morning.

Furthermore, the BJP’s IT Cell took the initiative to provide relief to pedestrians in the Radha Kishore Pur area by offering cold watermelons and water. The IT Cell Convenor Chandan Debnath, along with the BJP Radha Kishore Pur Mandal President Prabir Das, and other members, were present to hand out the refreshments.

In a Facebook update, BJYM state president Sushanta Deb highlighted the dedicated efforts of traffic police, who continue their duties despite the scorching sun. On Tuesday, as part of an initiative by Bishalgarh Mandal Yuva Morcha, umbrellas and cold drinks were distributed to all traffic personnel as a gesture of appreciation.

On the other hand, to offer respite from the sun’s heat, BJP Pensioners from Sepahijala District and Kamalasagar Mandal organized the distribution of drinking water to pedestrians, drivers, and passengers at the Gokulnagar Rastar Matha area. Present at the event were Subrata Chowdhury, Convener of Sepahijala District BJP Pensioners, along with Sanjit Baidya and Satya Ranjan Das from Kamalasagar Mandal Pensioners. Over 200 individuals were provided with water on that day. Chowdhury emphasized their commitment to serving the community year-round, extending assistance from birth to the cremation ground, including support during weddings and for the sick. This initiative will persist in the future, ensuring continued aid to those in need.