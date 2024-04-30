Eastern Nagaland Not To Participate In Upcoming Urban Local Bodies Election On June 26

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, citizens of Eastern Nagaland have expressed that they are not going participate in the upcoming Urban Local Bodies Election scheduled for June 26.

The reaffirmation of their stance is reportedly in keeping with the Chenmoho Resolution passed on February 23 against participating in Central and State elections.

Notably, the resolution emphasizes the failure to settle the Government of India’s offer for the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory through the Ministry of Home Affairs.