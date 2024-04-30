Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Eastern Nagaland Not To Participate In Upcoming Urban Local Bodies Election On June 26

No Comments
Posted in Elections, Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

In a significant development, citizens of Eastern Nagaland have expressed that they are not going participate in the upcoming Urban Local Bodies Election scheduled for June 26.

The reaffirmation of their stance is reportedly in keeping with the Chenmoho Resolution passed on February 23 against participating in Central and State elections.

Notably, the resolution emphasizes the failure to settle the Government of India’s offer for the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News