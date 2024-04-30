Heatwave Update: Meteorological Department Predicts Temperature Drop in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 30, 2024: In the midst of a sweltering heatwave that has seen temperatures soar to 4 to 5 degrees above the seasonal average, the residents of Tripura are facing challenging conditions. The relentless heat has significantly affected daily life, with many struggling to cope with the high temperatures.

The state, which has been under the grip of an intense heatwave for the past few days, has prompted various organizations to distribute cold drinks and watermelons to pedestrians, offering a brief respite from the heat. The government has taken measures to alleviate the impact by declaring a six-day holiday in two phases for schools.

However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. The Meteorological Department at MBB Airport has forecasted a return to normal temperatures in the coming days. Partha Roy, a meteorologist, indicated that the state has experienced higher than average temperatures for the last 17 days, with the highest recorded temperature in April being 38.4 degrees Celsius, which is still 0.9 degrees lower compared to last year’s record.

The weather office predicts that while temperatures will remain 3 to 4 degrees above normal on Tuesday and Wednesday, a significant change is expected by Thursday. The forecast includes gusty winds accompanied by thundershowers across various parts of the state starting Wednesday. North, Unakoti, Khowai, and Dhalai districts may experience heavy rainfall, with similar conditions expected in West and Gomati districts.

The meteorologist also warned of potential heavy rainfall in Gomati, South, and Dhalai districts on May 3. The intense heat has raised concerns about dehydration and heat-related illnesses, prompting doctors to advise the public to increase their water intake and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.

The state government and health officials are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond to any adverse effects of the heatwave on the population. The public is advised to stay informed about the weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure their well-being during this period.