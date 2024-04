NET Web Desk

India Meteorological Department ( IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall spell accompanied with thunderstorms and gusty winds to continue over Northeast India during next four to five days.

It said lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour is very likely over Nagaland and the neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, the department said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over East India till May 1 and gradually abate thereafter.