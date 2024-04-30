Manipur’s S. Christopher Becomes First From Aimol Tribe To Clear UPSC Exam

NET Web Desk

S. Christopher Aimol from Aimol Khullen Village, Tengnoupal District, Manipur, who recently secured an All India ranking of 921 in the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, has created history as the first from the indigenous Aimol tribe of Manipur to achieve this milestone.

After years of dedicated preparation since 2018, Christopher succeeded in his sixth attempt at the UPSC examination.

He expresses his joy and gratitude to those who supported him throughout his journey, emphasizing the immense effort he put into achieving this milestone.

Christopher highlighted the broader significance of his achievement within Manipur’s socio-political landscape, noting that his success, along with that of nine other candidates from the state, underscores Manipur’s talent and potential.

Expressing his commitment to serving Manipur, Christopher pledged to work for the betterment of the state and its people.

Christopher’s success serves as an inspiration and a testament to the potential of individuals from indigenous communities to excel on a national platform.