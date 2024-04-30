Nagaland: DCCI Calls Off Indefinite Shutter Down Following Government Assurance

NET Web Desk

The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) has called off its indefinite shutter down agitation.

This was stated by the DCCI President Akashe Zhimomi at a press conference held in Dimapur yesterday afternoon, 29th

April 2024.

According to Zhimomi, the agitation was called off after the state government responded positively to DCI’s charter of demands.

As business activities in the district resumed, DCCI has informed other district trade bodies to lift the bandh as well.

Earlier yesterday, locals were seen rushing to stock up essential goods, after business bodies across the state gave a relaxation from bandh.

Traffic in towns including Kohima and Dimapur came to a halt amid the rush hour.

Subsequently, the Kohima Chamber of Commerce & Industry has informed that all business activities in the capital may resume as normal.