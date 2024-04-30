Nagaland Wrestler Khawakhrie Clinches Bronze At International Belt Wrestling Grand Prix In Kyrgyzstan

NET Web Desk

Rokuo Kehie Khawakhrie from Nagaland has clinched a bronze medal for India at the International Belt Wrestling Grand Prix held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, igniting waves of joy and pride not only in Nagaland but across the nation.

Despite facing formidable opponents, he showcased exceptional prowess on the wrestling mat, etching his name in sporting history.

Unfortunately, Venuzo Dawho, another promising athlete from the Indian contingent, was unable to participate in his bronze medal match due to an injury.

Nevertheless, the overall performance of the Indian team was reportedly admirable.

Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland and Associate Vice President of Indian Athletics, expressed gratitude to Shri. Mr. Omarmukhtar Tamboli, President of AITWPF & Asian Alysh Federation, and Member of UWW_WBWC, for their invaluable contributions.

Acknowledgments were also extended to Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri. Neiphiu Rio, whose support and encouragement played a pivotal role in facilitating the participation of Naga athletes in the prestigious event.

“It was an excellent learning experience for the contingent and this is only the beginning of an exciting journey ahead,” Metha said.

Congratulations pour in for Rokuo Kehie Khawakhrie for his remarkable achievement, which not only brings glory to the nation but also inspires generations of aspiring athletes.