Tripura Police Arrests Three Bangladeshis; Probe Initiated into Their Alleged Activities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 30, 2024: Tripura police on Tuesday arrested three Bangladeshi nationals named Mansoor Ali, Mohammad Qaim, and Russel Ahmed. The trio was apprehended as part of a comprehensive investigation into their activities within Indian territory.

According to police sources, Mansoor Ali, hailing from Moulvibazar, Bangladesh, was rescued from the East Bazar area of Dharmanagar. Reportedly, Ali had entered India approximately 13 years back through an exchange involving Rs 1000 with an unidentified individual of Iranian descent. Currently, he is purportedly engaged in the trade of selling fish fry.

Mohammad Qaim, the second individual arrested, is said to have crossed the Indian border via the Kamalpur border in Dhalai district and Juri Belga area of Bangladesh, also through an exchange of Rs 1,000. Qaim’s alleged activities include the collection and subsequent sale of iron tins.

The third detainee, Russel Ahmed, a resident of Goalbari, Bangladesh, is reported to have entered India just a month prior through the border, facilitated by an exchange of Rs 1,000. It is claimed that Ahmed possesses all necessary documentation to substantiate his presence within Indian territory. However, authorities are actively investigating whether the trio possesses any materials or documents indicative of plans to remain in India or return to Bangladesh.

While the specific reasons for their apprehension have not been disclosed by the authorities, it has been confirmed that the three individuals are under suspicion in connection with various incidents currently under investigation by law enforcement agencies.

The arrest of these Bangladeshi nationals underscores the ongoing efforts of Indian law enforcement agencies to maintain security and vigilance along the international borders and to curb activities that may pose a threat to national security or public safety.

The Dharmanagar police station has assured the public of a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.