Assam: SEBA To Introduce “Artificial Intelligence And Robotics” As New Elective Subject For Class 9 & 10

NET Web Desk

The State Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), has announced the introduction of a new elective subject focusing on ‘Artificial Intelligence and Robotics’.

This subject will be reportedly offered starting from the academic session 2024-2025 for class IX students, followed by class X from the academic session 2025-2026.

The notification from SEBA emphasizes accessibility, stating that the textbook for the new subject is available in PDF format on SEBA’s official website in the textbook section and students can easily download the textbook from the website.

Moreover, SEBA has revised the evaluation pattern for vocational subjects, including Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

Practical marks for these subjects, along with Garment Designing, Woodcraft, Music, Dance, Yoga, Physical Education, Fine Art, Home Science, Weaving and Textile Design, and all subjects under NSQF, will now constitute 50% of the total marks, effective from the academic session 2024-2025.

However, the practical marks for Computer Science and Commerce will remain at 30%, as previously stated.

In a significant procedural change, SEBA has decided to conduct practical examinations for all subjects mentioned above, including Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, at the District level Internal Examination Committee.

The practice of conducting practical exams at the center level has been discontinued.

It is mandated that students achieve passing grades in practical examinations separately, as stated in the SEBA notification.