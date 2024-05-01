Nagaland Baptist Church Council Says No To BJP’s Cleanliness Drive In Church Compound

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has declined the offer from the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to clean the church compound on May 11.

The NBCC was responding to a directive issued by the State BJP President to district presidents to take up cleanliness drive at Church compounds in all the 60 area constituencies to mark the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee which falls on June 23.

The NBCC while appreciating the BJP’s care for the church, said the Council is obligated to politely decline the kind gesture offered to clean the church compound on May 11.

The NBCC said, civic duty is something all need to instill in oneself, and such services should always be welcomed, however requested the BJP to pursue another avenue of service.

The NBCC said the country has faced unprecedented persecution during the BJP rule- with religious and social minorities facing difficult times.

Stating that the church has written much on the subject, the NBCC, reminded political parties, specifically the BJP in Nagaland, to exercise caution when issuing directions.

Knowing what to say and do, as well as what is acceptable, can help to close the gap that has been growing in our state.

The NBCC also advised the BJP to stay as a political party, and leave the church to run whatever they see fit within their compounds.

The Church body further suggested the BJP leadership in mobilising party members to travel to locations to safeguard persecuted churches in the mainland.

This act will undoubtedly give reassurance to people whose churches and institutions are constantly targeted, it added.

The NBCC while appreciating BJP’s offer, maintained that this is not a political statement but the church is just drawing the line of separation.

The Council further advised all churches to be vigilant, adding that the authority on which power is generated between the church and the state are different.