Nagaland: Kohima Police Unveils “Vehicle Emission Checking Machine” To Combat Pollution

NET Web Desk

Superintendent of Police, Kohima, Bharat Laxman Markad, launched a AVL 437 DUO Vehicle Emission Checking Machine, and flagged off three traffic patrol motorcycles in the state capital, yesterday.

Addressing the event, he emphasized on the need to curb activities that harm the environment.

Markad said, vehicle emission is one of the major causes of environmental pollution in the district.

With its launch, now, the police has the capability to check and enforce vehicle emission norms, he stressed.

He further called upon the enforcement teams to be dedicated and sincere in carrying out their assigned duties.

The initiatives were reportedly funded under the National Clean Air Programme.

According to an official release, the newly launched machine has the capability to check both diesel and petrol variants.

The police said it will carry out random checking of suspected vehicles plying below the emission norms.

The release added that driving vehicles that violate road safety, noise or air pollution standards is an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act, and is punishable for the first offence with imprisonment of upto three months and/or fine and disqualification for holding license for three months.

The second offence is punishable with imprisonment of upto six months and/or fine.