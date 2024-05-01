Tripura: Club Secretary Fatally Shot in Agartala’s Suburbs; One Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 01, 2024: In a startling turn of events, Pradyut Chowdhury, the former president of Usha Bazar Bharat Ratna Sangh Club in the peripheries of Agartala city, has been apprehended by Airport police station staff in connection with the tragic murder of Durga Prasanna Deb alias Vicky, the club’s general secretary. Vicky was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in the Shalbagan area under Bamutia assembly constituency.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, sending shockwaves through the community. Vicky, known as a figure within the club, was reportedly on his way home after accompanying his child to the doctor when the fatal attack occurred. His wife, distraught and seeking justice, has accused fellow club members, Raju Barman and Biman Das, of orchestrating the heinous crime.

As investigations intensify, authorities have swiftly acted on the filed complaint, initiating a probe into the alleged involvement of Raju Barman and Biman Das. Meanwhile, tensions escalate as Vicky’s family also lodges a complaint against the police force, alleging negligence in preventing the tragedy.

The arrest of Pradyut Chowdhury adds a new dimension to the case, raising questions about the underlying motives and dynamics within the club. Currently under interrogation at Agartala West Police Station, Chowdhury’s arrest marks a significant development in the pursuit of justice for the slain general secretary.