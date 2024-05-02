1st Phase Of Illegal Immigrants Deportation Completed In Manipur, 77 Myanmar Nationals Deported

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, the first phase of the deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar has been successfully completed in Manipur, India, with 38 individuals exiting the country via the Moreh checkpoint today.

Under the leadership of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the process was reportedly executed without discrimination.

In a handover ceremony, one Indian national was also brought back from Myanmar.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who had earlier warned about the proliferation of new villages attributed to illegal immigration, reiterated the severity of the issue.

The surge in new settlements, largely driven by unchecked influx from neighboring Myanmar, has not only altered the demographic landscape but also led to environmental degradation, with Forest cover indiscriminately cleared to make way for settlements and illicit activities, including poppy plantations.

Moreover, the encroachment on resources, job opportunities, and land rights of indigenous populations has exacerbated tensions within the region, prompting decisive action from the Manipur government.

“The State Government is continuing the identification of illegal immigrants and at the same time biometric data are being recorded,” informed CM.

With a total of 77 illegal immigrants deported in the first phase, a significant milestone in securing the integrity of the nation’s borders and protecting the rights of its citizens has been reportedly achieved.