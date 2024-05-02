Arunachal Goes Green, Indian Army’s Spear Corps Inaugurates 1 MW Solar Power Plant In East Siang

NET Web Desk

In a commendable effort to promote a greener future and benefit the environment and local community by reducing dependence on conventional energy sources, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps has unveiled a cutting-edge 1 MW solar power plant in Sigar, situated in the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The inauguration ceremony, held amidst great anticipation, marked a pivotal moment in the region’s journey towards renewable energy adoption.

This solar power plant is poised to play a pivotal role in reducing reliance on traditional energy sources, thereby curbing carbon emissions and mitigating environmental degradation.

This initiative underscores the Indian Army’s proactive stance towards a green future.