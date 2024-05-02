Assam’s Sanjoy Das Sets World Record, Achieves 45 Certificates On AI In 24 Hours

NET Web Desk

Sanjoy Das, a working professional hailing from Dibrugarh, Assam, has made headlines by setting a new world record.

Das, currently employed at Infosys in Bengaluru, has secured a position in the International Book of Records for accomplishing the most number of certificates in artificial intelligence (45) within a mere 24-hour period.

His record-setting endeavor took place on April 3, 2024, as he tirelessly engaged in completing various AI courses and assessment tests, commencing at 1:30 am and persevering until midnight.

Notably, Das had earlier created the world record for Maximum Online Management Certificates in 24 hours and registered his name in the International Book of Records.

Motivated by a desire to explore new avenues following his earlier achievement on March 29, 2023, Das identified AI as a dynamic and promising field worthy of pursuit.

Promptly following his monumental endeavor, Das wasted no time in applying for recognition from prestigious record-keeping bodies.

Subsequently, he received confirmation from the Assam Book of Records, India Book of Records, and the esteemed International Book of Records, solidifying his status as a record-holder on the state, national, and global stages, respectively.