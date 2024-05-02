Guwahati-Bound Bus from Agartala Meet Accident, Claiming One Life & Many Injured

NET Web Desk

Agartala, May 02, 2024: In the early hours of Thursday morning, tragedy struck as a bus bound for Guwahati from Agartala veered off the road and crashed in Dittokcherra, Dima Hasao district.

Candidates traveling by bus to Guwahati for a recruitment exam at Tripura State Cooperative Bank were tragically involved in a fatal accident.

The incident claimed the life of Deepraj Debbarma, a newlywed resident of Maharani in Kamalpur, Dhalai district. Reports suggest the possibility of another casualty.

Those injured in the accident have been rushed to Silchar Medical College in critical condition. Although their identities remain undisclosed, preliminary reports indicate their conditions are severe.

Police authorities swiftly arrived at the scene to commence investigations into the cause of the accident.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the driver may have been operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol, raising serious concerns about road safety and enforcement measures.