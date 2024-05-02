Heatwave Measures Implemented in Sepahijala Wildlife Sancturary to Protect Animals and Birds

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 02, 2024: In the wake of a scorching heatwave sweeping across the country, Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary in Tripura has taken extraordinary measures to safeguard its diverse wildlife. The zoo, home to hundreds of species including tigers, bears, lions, clouded leopards, owls, birds, and spectacled monkeys, has been proactive in combating the lethal heat that threatens the well-being of its animals.

As temperatures soar to unprecedented levels, the zoo’s administration has installed air coolers in the enclosures to provide much-needed relief to the animals. Biswajit Das, the Director of Sepahijala Zoo, emphasized the urgency of these measures in an interview on Thursday. “The state has been experiencing a consistent rise in temperatures each summer over the past few years,” he stated. “It is imperative that we take special care of our animals during this critical time.”

To combat the heat, zookeepers are employing a variety of innovative techniques. Animals are bathed multiple times throughout the day, and ice is strategically placed within the enclosures to bring down the ambient temperature. The zoo has also adjusted the diets of its animals and birds, prioritizing fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as gourd, watermelon, and cucumber. Additionally, ORS and electrolytes are being added to the animals’ water supply to prevent dehydration.

Several enclosures have been equipped with air coolers and electric fans to circulate air and reduce heat stress. Special nets and mats have been installed to provide shade, and a vigilant 24-hour surveillance system ensures the health and safety of the zoo’s inhabitants. To date, these precautions have successfully prevented any heat-related illnesses among the animals.

Sepahijala Sanctuary and Zoo is a beloved destination for animal lovers and tourists, drawing crowds throughout the year. The government recognizes its responsibility to protect these precious creatures and has committed to maintaining the sanctuary as a safe haven for wildlife during these challenging times.