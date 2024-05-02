Meghalaya: Heatwave Advisory Issued For East Garo Hills, People Urged To Stay Indoors, Wear Light Clothes

NET Web Desk

In response to the escalating temperatures, the Deputy Commissioner of East Garo Hills, also serving as the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, has issued an advisory to deal the heatwave.

As per the advisory, people are asked to avoid going out between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Additionally, they are urged to wear lightweight, light coloured, loose and porous cotton clothes.

Moreover, people are asked not to leave the children or pets inside parked vehicles and to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, etc.