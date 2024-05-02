Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya: Heatwave Advisory Issued For East Garo Hills, People Urged To Stay Indoors, Wear Light Clothes

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast
NET Web Desk

In response to the escalating temperatures, the Deputy Commissioner of East Garo Hills, also serving as the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, has issued an advisory to deal the heatwave.

As per the advisory, people are asked to avoid going out between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Additionally, they are urged to wear lightweight, light coloured, loose and porous cotton clothes.

Moreover, people are asked not to leave the children or pets inside parked vehicles and to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, etc.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News