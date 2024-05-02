Meghalaya In Crisis: Heatwave Intensifies Water Shortage In Shillong And Tura

NET Web Desk

As the scorching heatwave tightens its grip on Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and Tura, residents since last few weeks are grappling with a severe water shortage, raising concerns among officials and residents alike.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, alongside Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, convened a high-level meeting on Wednesday to assess the alarming water crisis plaguing these urban centers.

PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak expressed deep apprehension over the depleting water levels in various sources across Shillong and Tura, attributing the crisis to the overarching issues of global warming and climate change.

Minister Marak further highlighted that a 20% decline in water volume has been seen in Tura alone.

“We cannot do anything as this is related to global warming and climate change issues,” He said.

He also painted a scary picture about facing a serious water crisis if there is no rain in a month.

Despite ongoing efforts, including the ambitious Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme-III, Minister Marak emphasized that immediate relief remains elusive during this prolonged dry spell.

However, the government is actively pursuing initiatives to mitigate the crisis, with projects totaling Rs 350 crore aimed at rejuvenating the catchment areas of vital rivers such as Umiew and Ganol, which serve as lifelines for Shillong and Tura, respectively.