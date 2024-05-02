Meghalaya Special Strawberry Market At Khyndai Lad Ends on May 3

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Horticulture Department, in collaboration with the Tourism Department, has inaugurated the first-ever Strawberry Market at Khyndai Lad.

Following the resounding success of the recent strawberry festival held across various villages earlier this month, the market aims to provide a dedicated platform for local farmers to showcase their produce while also featuring cultural performances by the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) performers.

Operating from 12 noon to 8 pm until May 3, the market boasts three stalls offering an array of strawberry-based products, including fresh strawberries, jams, and softie cones.

Packaged in boxes adorned with the Meghalaya Collectives logo, the strawberries are priced at an affordable Rs 100 per pack, ensuring accessibility for all visitors.

However, local vendors at Khyndai Lad dispute any taste difference between their strawberries and those at the Strawberry Market and also emphasise personalized pricing.

While the market aims to streamline the sale of strawberries from various regions, including Syntung and Nohron, concerns persist about the inclusion of these long-standing local vendors.