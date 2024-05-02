Nominate Your Heroes: Online Nominations And Recommendations For Padma Awards 2025 Begins

NET Web Desk

Online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2025 have reportedly begun.

The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is the 15th of September 2024.

The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards in the country.

Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The Home Ministry said that the government is committed to transforming the Padma Awards into People’s Padma.