Sikkim Law Student Selected As India’s Delegate To UN Simulation Conference In Istanbul

NET Web Desk

In a proud moment for Soreng district and Sikkim Government Law College, Sumiran Chettri, a law student hailing from Malbasey, Budhang, Soreng District, has been chosen to represent India at the United Nations Simulation Conference.

This prestigious opportunity for Sumiran, currently pursuing his B.A.LLB, will see him participate in the diplomatic simulation scheduled from October 4 to 7, 2024, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Reportedly organized by Best Diplomats, based in New York, the United Nations Simulation Conference serves as a platform for young leaders and change-makers to engage in discussions and find resolutions to pressing global issues.

With the theme “Crafting Future Leaders in the Post-Pandemic Era,” this year’s conference holds significant importance in addressing the challenges facing the world in present times.

Moreover, the organizers expressed their gratitude and excitement for Sumiran’s participation, in a letter of appreciation.

The conference will be reportedly held at the Windsor Istanbul Hotel & Convention Center.

United Nations Simulation Conference is anticipated to host delegates from various countries providing them with a one of a kind opportunity to engage in diplomatic conversations.